Maple Ridge Major Leaguer wins Golden Glove Award

Maple Ridge Major Leaguer Tyler O’Neill has always been known for the power in his bat, and for carnival-like feats in the weight room. But he is no one-dimensional slugger.

O’Neill has won a Gold Glove Award as the top defensive left fielder in the National League. It’s a first for the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, and it is the first time a Cards player has ever won the award at that position.

The 𝓓𝓔𝓕𝓔𝓝𝓢𝓘𝓥𝓔 𝓔𝓧𝓒𝓔𝓛𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓒𝓔 continues… The #STLCards have now won 91 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, the most of ANY team in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/TdckSFbBuf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 4, 2020

According to MLB.com, O’Neill had nine defensive runs saved, which was four more than any other NL left fielder. With four outs above average, his defensive stats compare with steady centre fielders. He played 48 games, and did not commit an error in 89 chances

“The 25-year-old flashed his speed – he’s one of the fastest players on the Cardinals – to extend his range and emerge as a worthy newcomer in the Gold Glove field,” wrote Anne Rogers on the St. Louis Cardinals official website.

O’Neill graduated in 2013 from Garibaldi secondary, and was a player for the Langley Blaze of the Premier Baseball League, where he put up league-leading statistics. He was drafted into the MLB by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 draft.



