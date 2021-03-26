Maple Ridge private school hosts hosts spring break basketball camp

Athletes from Grades 3 to 12 participated in the four-day skills development program

One hundred students registered for the four day skills camp at Meadowridge school. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

While the halls of Meadowridge School have been quiet during spring break, its gym has still been full of life.

A four-day basketball camp on campus had 100 athletes from Grades 3-12 registered to take part.

While the activity level was still a step down from previous years, the hoopsters still learned a great deal, said sports development coordinator Tomas Oljaca.

“We’ve done a lot of one-on-one skills development,” he noted. “Plenty of ball handling, passing, creating shots, attacking the rim, as well as defensive components.

Each cohort was separated into two-hour time windows throughout the day, and then split-up again to work on one of four baskets.

Players wore face masks, and diligently distanced themselves from their peers.

Oljaca set up play scenarios and then moved from basket-to-basket, offering tidbits of advice and encouragement.

The coach stressed the importance of the mental side of the game as well.

“We talked a lot about techniques like visualization, and the importance of leadership, and working together as a team,” he said.

“I wanted to give students an outlet to develop their skills, while also working on their overall mental wellness, too.”

After a handful of days watching players level up their abilities, Oljaca is eager to see the skills used in a proper game setting.

“I can’t wait for events to return,” he said.

“Really looking forward to everything going back to normal.”

