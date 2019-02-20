The Maple Ridge Ramblers won the girls team title at the provincial wrestling championships on Tuesday. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Ramblers win girls B.C. wrestling team championship

Haintz leads the way with provincial gold, four others medal

Five members of the Maple Ridge Ramblers won medals at the provincial high school wrestling championships, which wrapped up on Tuesday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Ramblers won the girls’ team title with 52 points. St. Thomas More Collegiate was second with 47 and Alberni District third at 36.

Alberni District won its second consecutive girls’ and boys’ combined title with 101 points, while Maple Ridge was second with 70 points, and St. Thomas More Collegiate third at 64.

The Ridge girls were all over the podium, led by Marquesis Haintz with a gold medal in the 54-kg class. Haintz also won gold at provincials last year in Port Alberni, and the Ramblers girls finished third overall in 2018.

Read Also: Haintz most outstanding wrestler…

In the 51-kg class, Ivy Threatful finished with a silver, and Madison Grof earned bronze.

MRSS coach Bill MacCrae said Grof “won the match of her life” to get into the medal rounds. She was on her back and all, but finished when she turned the tables on her opponent and got the pin.

Teegan Maschke won bronze in the 69-kg class.

Team captain Ryan Hicks also won silver, as last year’s national champion lost in the 63-kg championship bout to Ehsan Hafizi of Guildford Park.

The Ramblers had nine wrestlers qualify for the provincials, seven of them finished in the medal hunt, and five won medals.

MRSS was the only Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school to have wrestlers medal at the provincials.

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley
Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

