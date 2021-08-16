Maple Ridge rider takes top spot at BMX provincials

Up against racers from six to 50+, a local rookie pro brings home gold

Maple Ridge’s Ryan Tougas took the provincial first place title at UCI BMX Championships on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Surrey. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.tech)

by Rob Wilton/Special to The News

Maple Ridge’s Ryan Tougas wins the provincial BMX championship.

Action BMX in Surrey, and Cycling BC hosted the provincial UCI BMX Championships Saturday.

Racers from as young as six to 50 years plus battled the heat and stiff competition for top points in a bid to get to the world championships in Nantes, Paris.

Rookie UCI elite pro racer Ryan Tougas raced to victory in the elite men’s class, winning $750 and top points.

Vancouver Island’s Alex Grecht beat out his brother Aiden with a podium appearance and the $500 cheque for second place.

Langley’s Munroe Hutton lost second place by inches after a lactic acid burner to the finish with Grecht; leaving him with the remainder of the points and a satisfying $250.

As an amateur, Tougas amassed seven Canadian amateur championships, and a bronze medal in 2017 at the BMX World Championship (Rock Hill South Carolina).

Taking this weekend’s provincial championship is seen as a good start to his professional career.

Next stop for Tougas is the Canadian championships in Calgary from Aug. 23 to 26.

Tokyo 2020 BMX Olympians Drew Mechielsen (Langley) and James Palmer (North Vancouver) did not attend this year’s provincials, possibly due to injuries.

