Maple Ridge rivals battle to scoreless draw

Maple Ridge Rambler Aoife O’Dwyer contests a loose ball against Westview Wildcat Diana Zamani, who is supported by Bella Ong with Westview player Erianne Boongaling in the background. The clash of local rivals ended in a scoreless tie on Thursday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers and Westview Wildcats battled to a scoreless draw on Thursday in high school field hockey action.

“For the Wildcats, Bayly Jensen had plenty of scoring opportunities, Megan Robertson was strong in the midfield, and Caitlyn Molander provided steady defence in the back,” said coach Mim Carlyle.

She added that Ellie Symmes was outstanding in goal for the Wildcats, making huge saves that kept her team in the game.

Currently her team is are sitting in third place in the league standings, and have one league game left against the number-one ranked Heritage Woods in Port Moody.

Depending on the final standings, they could then be moving on to playoff action on Thursday in Coquitlam.

