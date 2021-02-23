MRSS senior wrestlers – Gabriella Di Girolomo, Ivy Threatful, Solei Brooks, Lexi Lewis, Adrian Truong and Ryan Beranek – were in great shape this year, Ramblers coach Bill McCrae said. (Special to The News)

MRSS senior wrestlers – Gabriella Di Girolomo, Ivy Threatful, Solei Brooks, Lexi Lewis, Adrian Truong and Ryan Beranek – were in great shape this year, Ramblers coach Bill McCrae said. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary wrestling team laments loss of season that might have been

Ramblers were in position for a provincial three-peat, longtime coach says

A little more than one year ago, the Maple Ridge Secondary Ramblers were riding high.

The girl’s wrestling team had just clinched their second provincial title in a row, and the combined squad had also won the aggregate team title.

The banners still hang in the gymnasium.

Coach Bill McCrae is confident the girl’s would have been in a position to three-peat had the pandemic not put a halt on this year’s season.

“This girl’s team is the best team I’ve ever coached in 34 years,” he said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge wrestlers dominate provincials

Despite little chance of a season, the team began to practice outside on the school’s track in November.

“We tried to add some normalcy to the kids’ life,” McCrae said.

“This is something they had been doing since Grade 8 – training three-to-four times a week, and working towards the goal of a provincial championship.”

A dozen members participated in the training rain-or-shine.

They were not able to train contact drills, but the coach said they were in ‘phenomenal’ shape.

“If we were on the mats, that’s how we would have won,” McCrae said. “We would have gassed our opponents, we would have out muscled them –the cardiovascular and muscle endurance were all there.”

This was supposed to be McCrae’s last year as a full-time coach for the Ramblers, but he said he is planning on coming back for next season.

“I’ve got to make up for a lost year,” he said.

In the meantime, he wanted to say good bye to the graduating seniors – Gabriella Di Girolomo, Ivy Threatful, Solei Brooks, Lexi Lewis, Adrian Truong and Ryan Beranek.

“Thank you for representing our school in such a fine fashion, and good luck both on-and-off the mats,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High School Sportsmaple ridgeWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Flame playing university hockey in Oshawa

Just Posted

MRSS senior wrestlers – Gabriella Di Girolomo, Ivy Threatful, Solei Brooks, Lexi Lewis, Adrian Truong and Ryan Beranek – were in great shape this year, Ramblers coach Bill McCrae said. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary wrestling team laments loss of season that might have been

Ramblers were in position for a provincial three-peat, longtime coach says

Rattle The Glass by Marty Zylstra was played on Hockey Night In Canada. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge musician on Hockey Night In Canada

Marty Zylstra’s song played during second period of Jan. 31 game

Ryley Lanthier, a former Ridge Meadows Flames forward, will be playing university hockey in Ontario. (Ontario Tech/Special to The News)
Former Flame playing university hockey in Oshawa

Lanthier used Maple Ridge Junior Bs as launching pad

Naomi Lane has published two books since retiring in 2018. (Special to The News)
New Maple Ridge author releases first two books

Naomi Lane writes relatable tales of growing older, and changing relationships

The family home was severely burned, and the contents lost. (Special to The News)
Online fundraiser for Maple Ridge family victimized by fire

Gofundme to benefit family that were burned out on Valentine’s Day

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

(File photo)
Charges considered against Abbotsford cop for dog-bite arrest resulting in serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog reports reasonable grounds to believe officer committed offences

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Most Read