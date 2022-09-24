Maple Ridge speed skaters invite newcomers to try their sport

There will be an open house for newcomers to try speed skating on Sept. 27 in Maple Ridge. (Paul Shoebridge/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Racers are welcoming potential new skaters to an upcoming open house.

Those attending can get on the ice to try the sport. There a limited number of skates that can be borrowed, so they are advised to bring their own hockey or figure skates, as well as a helmet and gloves.

The Maple Ridge-based short track speed skating club welcomes recreational skaters and those looking for fitness, but also has a history of coaching skaters to the higher levels of the sport.

The Ridge Meadows club is well coached by Eden Donatelli Green and Julian Green. Donatelli Green won silver and bronze medals at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games, while Julian Green represented Great Britain.

READ ALSO: Not making playoffs would be ‘a disaster’ for Canucks: coach

Club president Kyle Ludeman said the Racers have been in the community for more than 40 years, and it is a positive group, allowing opportunities for fun, and to grow personal skills.

Even accomplished skaters will find they have a lot to learn about this sport, where the skate blades are longer, to allow more speed, and slightly bent in the counterclockwise direction they skate, for better turning.

Participants can be any age, and all experience levels are welcome. Any CSA approved helmet is allowed, but not bike helmets.

There will be games, races and an opportunity for newcomers to learn more about the sport.

The open house will happen on Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at Planet Ice Maple Ridge. Lace-up is at 5:45 p.m. It is a free event, and participants are asked to register at ridgemeadowsracers.org

READ ALSO: Langley Events Centre to host Kubota top prospects game

maple ridgePitt Meadows