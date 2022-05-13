Kaitlyn Harbour on Cosmopolitan. (Divine Equine photo/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge team flies high at jumping event

Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre hosts Mother’s Day event

The Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre held its Mother’s Day Classic Hunter Jumper Show over the weekend

The Maple Ridge-based Empire Equestrian team had a lot of success in the event. Owner and trainer Kaitlyn Harbour rode her warmblood homebred Cosmopolitan in three events over the weekend, placing at the top of the leaderboard in each event, securing the championship in the 0.9 jumping division.

Some of the team’s other highlights and placing included:

• Hannah Pringle and Modern Girl – First in the 0.9 Jumper

• Grace Beeley and Giaco’s Secret – Fourth finish in the Empire Eq mini medal, top hunter and jumper placings

• Kate Payne and Sugar How You Get So Fly – First and third place finishes in Trot Pole Hunter

• Sienna Shayler and Story Time – First in the 18” Hunter and Equitation

• Madelyn Serginson and Echo – Second in the 18” Hunter and Equitation

• Tanisha Hartley and Hemi – Reserve champion in 0.75 Jumper

• Ashley Morgan – First in 0.85 Amateur Jumper

• Danika Sojka and Flower Power – First and second in the Under Saddle and 18” Equitation

• Georgia Dalrymple – Fourth in 2’ Hunter

• Andrea Sylvestri and Attie – Reserve champion Walk Trot

• Ayla Webster and Maverick – Champion in the X-rail Hunter

Next up at the equestrian facility will be the MREC Hunter, Jumper and Flat Schooling Show on May 22, followed by a busy June with events every weekend.

