Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at SFU open tournament

Former Ramblers stars Hicks, Haintz, and Rowbottom on the podium at university meet

Ryan Hicks (right) took gold at the SFU invite. (SFU/Special to The News)

Former members of the Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestling team won medals at the Simon Fraser University Open, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Burnaby.

Onetime Ramblers team captain Ryan Hicks went undefeated through three bouts in the 70 kg class to win gold for the SFU Red Leafs. In the final, he beat Brantley Saar of the Dinos Wrestling Club by technical fall, by a score of 18-7.

Marquesis Haintz of SFU took third place in the 57 kg class, beating Heyley Narahara of Menlo College in the bronze medal match.

Miki Rowbottom, who is with the University of Calgary Dinos, also took third place, in the 62 kg class, as she beat Stephanie Chavez of Menlo College.

Ivy Threatful of SFU fought for a medal, in the bronze medal match at the 53 kg weight class, but lost to Jenna Petryna of Edmonton.

The next meet for SFU wrestling will be the Mike Clock Open on Sunday in Forest Grove, Oregon. The teams are starting schedules that will see them competing in Nebraska, South Carolina, Arizona and other U.S. states.

