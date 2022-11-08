Ryan Hicks (right) took gold at the SFU invite. (SFU/Special to The News)

Ryan Hicks (right) took gold at the SFU invite. (SFU/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at SFU open tournament

Former Ramblers stars Hicks, Haintz, and Rowbottom on the podium at university meet

Former members of the Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestling team won medals at the Simon Fraser University Open, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Burnaby.

Onetime Ramblers team captain Ryan Hicks went undefeated through three bouts in the 70 kg class to win gold for the SFU Red Leafs. In the final, he beat Brantley Saar of the Dinos Wrestling Club by technical fall, by a score of 18-7.

Marquesis Haintz of SFU took third place in the 57 kg class, beating Heyley Narahara of Menlo College in the bronze medal match.

Miki Rowbottom, who is with the University of Calgary Dinos, also took third place, in the 62 kg class, as she beat Stephanie Chavez of Menlo College.

Ivy Threatful of SFU fought for a medal, in the bronze medal match at the 53 kg weight class, but lost to Jenna Petryna of Edmonton.

The next meet for SFU wrestling will be the Mike Clock Open on Sunday in Forest Grove, Oregon. The teams are starting schedules that will see them competing in Nebraska, South Carolina, Arizona and other U.S. states.

READ ALSO: Canada versus Canada goes into overtime at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

READ ALSO: Rourke, B.C. Lions down Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in CFL West semifinal

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWrestling

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants end win third road trip game
Next story
B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

Just Posted

Ryan Hicks (right) took gold at the SFU invite. (SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at SFU open tournament

Christmas at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery starts Saturday, Nov. 12. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Christmas coming this weekend to Pitt Meadows

Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Burned-out Maple Ridge businesses have re-opened

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society volunteers accept new toys donated by people boarding the Santa Train in 2019. (The News files)
West Coast Express Santa Train returns to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows