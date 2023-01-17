Maple Ridge’s Brad Hunt named to AHL all-star game

Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL All-Star team, and is playing with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.(Colorado Eagles/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge pro hockey player Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL all-star team, and he’s also been promoted to playing up in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche.

It is the sixth time the smooth defenceman has received AHL All-Star honours, and he has generated 229 points in 309 AHL games.

Hunt played 50 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season, putting up 17 points. During the off-season, he signed as a free agent with the Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche. It was a two-year deal worth $762,500 per season.

Colorado has a deep and talented group of blueliners, and the 34-year-old has split his season between the NHL club and the farm team. He lit up the AHL with six goals and 20 points in 22 games for the Colorado Eagles.

Hunt has been up with the big club since Dec. 9, has three points in his last five games, and logged a season-high 14:03 minutes of ice time on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. He has two goals and four points in 18 games with the Avalanche.

The well-travelled pro has notched 23 goals and 56 assists in 256 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers.

The American Hockey League All-Star game will be held Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que.