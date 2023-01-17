Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL All-Star team, and is playing with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.(Colorado Eagles/Special to The News)

Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL All-Star team, and is playing with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.(Colorado Eagles/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Brad Hunt named to AHL all-star game

Defenceman recently up with NHL’s Colorado Avalanche

Maple Ridge pro hockey player Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL all-star team, and he’s also been promoted to playing up in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche.

It is the sixth time the smooth defenceman has received AHL All-Star honours, and he has generated 229 points in 309 AHL games.

Hunt played 50 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season, putting up 17 points. During the off-season, he signed as a free agent with the Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche. It was a two-year deal worth $762,500 per season.

Colorado has a deep and talented group of blueliners, and the 34-year-old has split his season between the NHL club and the farm team. He lit up the AHL with six goals and 20 points in 22 games for the Colorado Eagles.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Hunt has been up with the big club since Dec. 9, has three points in his last five games, and logged a season-high 14:03 minutes of ice time on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. He has two goals and four points in 18 games with the Avalanche.

The well-travelled pro has notched 23 goals and 56 assists in 256 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers.

The American Hockey League All-Star game will be held Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A new look, but another loss, for Vancouver Giants

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeNHLPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: ‘Legend’ not too strong a word for Gino, an all-time Canuck

Just Posted

Brad Hunt has been named to the AHL All-Star team, and is playing with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.(Colorado Eagles/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Brad Hunt named to AHL all-star game

Animals caught in camera traps in Golden Ears Provincial Park and UBC Research Forest during the study. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge area parks closures during COVID offers unique wildlife study

Free bicycle raffle during the Earth Day 2019 celebration. (Maple Ridge Earth Day Facebook/Special to The News)
HUB Cycling want used bikes to fix for Earth Day raffle in Maple Ridge

Tyler O’Neill when he played with Team Canada in 2017. (The News files)
Maple Ridge slugger a new dad, will play for Team Canada