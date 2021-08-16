McCambridge returns as Vancouver Giants associate coach

Described as ‘a driven person with the attributes of a head coach’ by GM of Langley-based team

Keith McCambridge will return to the Vancouver Giants coaching staff in 2021-2022 where he will once again serve as Associate Coach, the Langley-based team announced Monday, Aug. 16. (McCambridge Family/special to Langley Advance Times)

Keith McCambridge will return to the Vancouver Giants coaching staff in 2021-2022 where he will once again serve as Associate Coach.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta make the announcement Monday, Aug. 16.

McCambridge, 47, is entering his second season with the Langley-based Giants having joined them for their B.C. Division Hub season in Kamloops and Kelowna in 2020-21, where the team recorded a 12-10 record.

Parneta described McCambridge as a “driven person with the attributes of a head coach. He took to the role of associate coach with passion and energy despite some extremely difficult circumstances. He made a mark last season with our players and our staff and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family back to the Vancouver Giants organization.”

READ ALSO: Giants coach, athletic therapist named to Canada’s Junior national team

McCambridge recalled his first season with the Giants as “an absolute pleasure getting to know and work with the players and staff,” adding “I am grateful to [Vancouver Giants majority owner, president and WHL governor] Ron Toigo, the entire Vancouver Giants ownership group, Barclay Parneta, Michael Dyck and the players for giving me the opportunity to grow as a coach and to continue to be a part of the Giants family.”

Before joining the Giants, McCambridge spent 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League. During his AHL tenure, he served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-2019), The Manitoba Moose (2015-16) and the St. John’s IceCaps (2011-2015). Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).

READ ALSO: Giants announce new equipment manager

Prior to coaching, Keith McCambridge spent 11-years as a professional player, appearing in 627 regular season games and 83 playoff games in the AHL, IHL and ECHL. In 2005-06, he captained the Alaska Aces to a Kelly Cup championship while also serving as the team’s assistant coach.

From 1991-1995, Keith McCambridge appeared in 282 career WHL games with Swift Current (1991-95) and the Kamloops Blazers (1994-95). During his final season of junior hockey with Kamloops, McCambridge helped the Blazers capture their third – and most recent – Memorial Cup Championship.

In 1994 he was drafted by the Calgary Flames in Round 8 (201st overall).

LangleyVancouver Giants