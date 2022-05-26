Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

McDavid nets OT winner as Oilers beat Flames 5-4 to reach Western Conference final

Edmonton finishes off series in five games

The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CalgaryEdmontonhockeyNHL

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bandits come back to take season opener

Just Posted

Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands last weekend, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)
Aim, snap, shoot, and share pictures of wildlife to win

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a concern about explosives in a residence in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon. (The News files)
Police briefly close Maple Ridge thoroughfare to investigate explosives call

Ridership on the West Coast Express has been slow to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)
Pandemic derailed West Coast Express ridership

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene of a shooting an McDougal Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Victim survives shooting in Maple Ridge