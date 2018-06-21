MRSS golf tournament for youth sports

The MRSS Charity Golf Tournament is a major fundraiser dedicated to opening more doors for youth in the community.

A best-ball charity tournament Saturday at Golden Eagle Golf Club on Saturday will benefit young athletes at Maple Ridge secondary, as well as throughout the community.

The MRSS Charity Golf Tournament starts at 1 p.m.

“We recognize the ongoing issue of far too many children who are deprived from enhancing their skills and knowledge due to a lack of opportunities open to them. Therefore, this annual tournament uses sport to empower students in the classroom and beyond, promoting the benefits that come from the generous support and involvement of the community,” said Marianne Kwon, part of the organizing committee.

Costs: individuals, $110; full team, $440; junior golfers (17 and under), $65.

Payments must be made through the SD42 Portal or by cheque. Make cheques out to MRSS Golf Tournament and send to Maple Ridge secondary.

• For information, contact Kwon (mariannekwon33@gmail.com) or Lance Kraus (lkraus@sd42.ca).