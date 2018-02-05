MRSS grapplers grab a dozen medals in Campbell River

Ryan Hicks ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ of the B.C. Age Class tournament.

Of the 12 medals MRSS wrestlers won at the Campbell River Invite, seven were gold. (Facebook)

Twelve wrestlers from Maple Ridge secondary competed in Campbell River on the weekend and returned home with 12 medals.

“As if this achievement wasn’t phenomenal enough, captain Lukas Kolobara won his challenge match, defeating the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the province, and was awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ belt of the tournament,’ said MRSS coach Bill McCrae

Of the 12 medals won at the Campbell River Invite, seven were gold. They were won by Marquesis Haintz, Ryan Hicks, Lukas Kolobara, Jacob McClure, Ivy Threatful, Adrian Truong and Port Moody import Devin McCrae. As well, the girls’ team won the overall team championship, and the MRSS junior boys placed second in the team event.

Hicks was previously named the ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ of the B.C. Age Class tournament.

