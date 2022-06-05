Keziah Dunbar does the butterfly stroke during her 100m individual medley race on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Neptunes host swim meet in Maple Ridge for the first time since 2017

Competitive summer swim club back in action at Leisure Centre this weekend

A lot of sports and other organizations have had their programs interrupted in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Haney Neptunes have had it worse than most.

The summer swim club based at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre first saw the facility it calls home closed for renovations, and then the pandemic hit. So the group had not hosted a competitive meet since 2017, prior to this weekend’s racing.

Their meet has always been an annual highlight for the Neptunes. People lined the pool decks to organize the 315 young racers from eight different clubs, and cheer them on. One of those people was Neptunes club president Lori Schneider, who was enjoying the din.

“After all those years, it’s nice to hear this again – kids excited, and parents cheering,” she said.

The Neptunes are rebuilding. The club lost swimmers to other clubs and other sports, but now has a lot of new families who are getting to know the world of competitive summer swimming.

Schneider said local parents may have difficulty signing their children up for lessons and other swim programs, and the club has spaces. For more information see haneyneptunes.ca

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is closed to the general public this weekend, while the event takes place.

Meet results available soon.

