Tyler O’Neill is up for an annual award from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, and needs fan votes. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)

Tyler O’Neill is up for an annual award from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, and needs fan votes. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)

O’Neill up for Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame award

Maple Ridge Major Leaguer would benefit from fan votes

On the heels of winning his first Golden Glove Award, Maple Ridge Major Leaguer Tyler O’Neill has been nominated for further honours from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall is asking for Canadians to cast their votes for one of many elite ball players from this country. Maple Ridge ball fans will have until 9 a.m. on Nov. 19 to cast their vote for O’Neill. If he gets the most votes, the Maple Ridge power hitting outfielder could win his namesake Tip O’Neill Award as the “player judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals,” in the 2020 season.

The winner of the annual award will be in good company.

Joey Votto has won the award seven times since 2010, and is up for the honour again. Larry Walker has won it more than anyone – nine times from 1987 to 2002. Other past winners include Canadian greats Justin Morneau, Jason Bay and Eric Gagne.

O’Neill, 25, provided elite defence in left field for the St. Louis Cardinals and won the Gold Glove. After playing parts of two seasons with the Cards in 2018 and 2019, O’Neill took over as the club’s starting left fielder and smacked a career-high seven home runs in 50 games. O’Neill became the first Canadian to win a Fielding Bible Award, and is the first Canadian outfielder to win a National League Gold Glove since fellow Maple Ridge native Walker captured one with the Colorado Rockies in 2002.

Elsewhere in the National League, North Vancouver’s Rowan Wick was a late-innings reliever for the Chicago Cubs, and Votto topped all Canadians in the MLB with 11 home runs in the shortened season.

In the American League, two Canuck pitchers Cal Quantrill (Port Hope, Ont.) and Jordan Romano (Markham, Ont.) emerged as go-to relievers for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays respectively. After being dealt from the San Diego Padres to the Indians with Quantrill, Josh Naylor (Mississauga, Ont.) set a major league record when he registered hits in his first five postseason at bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Montreal, Que.) also got his first taste of postseason action with the Blue Jays after topping all Canadian players with 58 hits during the regular season.

READ ALSO: NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

Then there were Canadians playing in Korea, Japan and China earning consideration.

Voters can enter their top three choices, in order of their first, second and third preferences. Voters can email their selections to baseball @baseballhalloffame.ca or visit the Hall’s website at www.baseballhalloffame.ca.

Fan votes will be one of the criteria considered, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 3.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Baseballmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pair of Burrard women earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Just Posted

Two new EV chargers outside c’usqunela elementary. (SD42/Special to The News)
EV chargers installed at c’usqunela elementary in Maple Ridge

SD42 has no plans yet for other schools

Tyler O’Neill is up for an annual award from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, and needs fan votes. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
O’Neill up for Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame award

Maple Ridge Major Leaguer would benefit from fan votes

The number of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the province last week. (Map: Tyler Olsen)
MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock over the last four weeks

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (St. George’s Anglican Church/Special to The News)
All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Pair of Burrard women earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Maple Ridge’s Leona Sinclair and Alexa Ford will take their talents to Oregon and Arizona

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Most Read