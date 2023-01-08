Ostapchuk traded by Vancouver Giants to Winnipeg

In return, G-Men get four players and four future draft picks

Skyler Bruce (above left) and Connor Dale (below left) are coming to Langley as part of a trade deal that sees the Vancouver Giants trade captain Zack Ostapchuk (right) to Winnipeg ICE for the pair, plus three first round draft picks, prospects Owen Brees and Hudson Landmark, and a fifth round draft pick. (Photos by Zach Peters (WPG), Rob Wilton (VAN))

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk is going east, while several Winnipeg choices will be suiting up at the Langley Events Centre, as part of a trade deal announced late Sunday, Jan. 8, by Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta.

Under terms of the deal with Winnipeg ICE, Giants get a trio of first-round draft picks, in 2024, 2025 and 2026, along with 2003-born forward Skyler Bruce, 2005-born forward Connor Dale, prospects Owen Brees (a 2022 5th Rounder) and Hudson Landmark (a 2022 8th Rounder), plus a 2024 5th round draft pick.

Originally selected 12th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft, Ostapchuk has produced 48 goals and 48 assists for 96 points in 153 Western Hockey League games, along with 132 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 14 playoff games, where he piled up 23 points.

The Giants captain also has won back-to-back gold medals with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants captain plays a key role in helping team Canada win gold at World Juniors

In 33 games this season with the ICE, Bruce has netted 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points and has accumulated 70 points in 136 Western Hockey League games. He was originally drafted by the ICE in Round 2 of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dale has 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points in 24 games as a WHL rookie this season. The 2005-born forward was selected in the 9th round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the ICE.

Brees was selected by Winnipeg in the 5th round, 110th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 2007-born defender has 18 points in 20 games for the Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep this season.

Landmark was also a 2022 pick by the ICE, in the 8th round, 176th overall. The 6’1 forward has 18 points in 24 games this season for the Sherwood Park Kings U18 AAA.

Parneta said the team “would like to thank Zack for his leadership and contributions to the Giants organization. He has left his mark on the Giants that will influence it positively for years to come. We look forward to welcoming Skyler Bruce and Connor Dale to the Vancouver Giants.”

READ ALSO: Giants forward Ostapchuk signs with Senators