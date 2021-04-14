Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)

Petition for Rich Goulet gymnasium keeps growing

More than 4,200 seek honour for Pitt Meadows basketball coach

The petition to have the Pitt Meadows secondary school gymnasium renamed for coach Rich Goulet keeps growing.

The petition at change.org, started by the Pitt Meadows Marauder Air Force Alumni now has more than 4,200 signatures.

Colin Plumb, who started the petition with his brother Doug, is a 2009 grad who is lobbying to honour the 40-year coach of the high school basketball team.

However, the Plumbs have been told by School District 42 chairperson Korleen Carreras that naming the gym for Goulet would go against the board’s policy.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

READ ALSO: Obituary Richard Goulet

However, he points out there are already exceptions to the policy. There is a Mike Suddaby Room at Thomas Haney secondary, named for a former district administrator. Also, the outdoor courts at Pitt Meadows secondary are named for Tucker Fulton, a former Marauder who died in a boating accident at the age of 25.

Colin said the petition has huge support for a community of 18,600, and soon the alumni will ask to present it to the school board.

Plumb has also approached Mayor Bill Dingwall, and asked that the street in front of the school be named for Goulet, rather than 116 B Avenue.

maple ridge

