PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks open first-ever training camp

Camp runs at Abbotsford Centre until Oct. 9, first game set for Oct. 15 against Bakersfield Condors

Abbotsford Canucks forward Jarid Lukosevicius battles to keep the puck during a drill at training camp on Thursday (Oct. 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Day two of the Abbotsford Canucks training camp is in the books.

The new American Hockey League club opened camp on Wednesday (Oct. 6) and preparation for the start of the team’s regular season on Oct. 15 continued on Thursday (Oct. 7) morning.

Players were led in a one-hour session by head coach Trent Cull, before separating into forward and defenceman groups. Breakouts, blue line play, and offensive zone positioning were some of the things worked on.

Day two of ⁦@abbycanucks⁩ training camp here at ⁦@AbbyCentre⁩. Intense pace so far pic.twitter.com/cgP4TswMG8 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 7, 2021

The camp continues on Friday (Oct. 8) and Saturday (Oct. 9) at the Abbotsford Centre. The team’s opens regular season play on Oct. 15 against the Bakersfield Condors and the home opener is set for Oct. 22 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Photos by: Ben Lypka and John Morrow – Abbotsford News

The Abbotsford Canucks have also released several videos from day one of training camp, including interviews with players Ashton Sautner, Jett Woo and Spencer Martin.

