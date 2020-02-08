PHOTOS: Regions’s top grapplers rumble at Fraser North Zone Wrestling Championships

Maple Ridge Secondary’s Kasra Tabatabaei points to a friend in the crowd after a hard fought first round victory in his home gym. (Ronan O’Doherty photos - THE NEWS) Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, who is a former provincial champion wrestler, wished the competitors luck before the meet. A Westview Wildcat goes head-to-head with his Burnaby opponent. Maple Ridge Rambler, Kaia Haintz, lands a take down in the early going. Maple Ridge’s Madisyn Grof utilizes wrist control to gain an edge over her foe. A Rambler and a Wildcat face off in a battle of Maple Ridge high schools. Westview’s Ashmeet Panag gets her hand raised after a quick pin at Friday’s zone championships.

Maple Ridge Secondary’s gym was filled with men and women in wrestling singlets ready to go to battle for school, team and personal pride on Friday (Feb. 7).

The inaugural North Fraser Zone Wrestling Championships saw schools from Burnaby, Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge and New Westminster grapples for bragging rights and a chance to go on to the provincial championships in Langley next weekend.

Cheers rose up for the home team Ramblers on every take down and pin and a game Westview Wildcats squad brought their best stuff to the mats too.

Results to follow.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter