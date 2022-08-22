(SFU/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows athlete swimming for SFU

Former Haney Seahorse will compete in the NCAA

A Pitt Meadows swimmer, and product of the Ridge Meadows Swim Club has been recruited to swim for Simon Fraser University.

Robynn Reid is a breaststroke competitor and one of seven key recruits the university was announcing as new women’s team swimmers recently. Reid will compete in the upcoming 2022-23 NCAA season.

A member of the former Haney Seahorse Swim Club, at the Western Canadian Championships in April Reid posted a personal-best time of 1:18.07 in the 100m breaststroke for an 18th-place result. Reid was 10th (36.80 seconds) in the 50m breaststroke at the 2022 BC Summer Provincial Championships in July. Both were long-course events.

“I chose SFU because it provides a great academic and athletic environment in close proximity to my home,” said Reid.

In his first year as head coach, Demone Tissira guided SFU to eighth place in the team standings at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in March. It was SFU’s highest finish since it moved the U.S.-based NCAA.

“I’m very excited to welcome our 2022 recruit class,” said Tissira. “Each swimmer is excited to be part of the fantastic SFU family.

“Our goal is to offer the right environment for them to succeed by creating an athlete-centred, goal-oriented and performance-driven environment. The returning athletes and I can’t wait to start working as a team.”

(SFU/Special to The News)
