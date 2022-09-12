Pitt Meadows football star makes list of top-2o CFL Draft prospects

Giovanni Manu of UBC Thunderbirds was selected as the 15th best player overall

Giovanni Manu was listed as the sixth best offensive lineman in the fall edition of the top-20 CFL Draft prospects. (Giovanni Manu Instagram/Special to The News)

Earlier this month, the CFL Scouting Bureau released its fall edition of the top-20 eligible prospects for the 2023 CFL Draft. Sitting at the number 15 spot on the list is Pitt Meadows’ own Giovanni Manu.

Manu, an offensive lineman for the UBC Thunderbirds, is very grateful to see his name amongst this prestigious list of prospects.

“Making the CFL Scouting Bureau’s list is a great achievement that every football athlete at the level I’m playing at wants and hopes to be a part of, so it is nice to see myself up there with other top athletes in Canada and America,” said Manu. “It gives me confidence in my game.”

Although Manu has been a member of the UBC Thunderbirds for three years now, he started his football career as a much smaller lineman for Pitt Meadows Secondary.

“In high school, we didn’t have a lot players on our roster my senior year, and with that it meant I had to play both sides of the ball,” said Manu.

However, it didn’t take him long to discover where he was truly his best on the field.

“Being an offensive lineman is where I felt more comfortable and felt more valuable at. You’re protecting the quarterback’s blindside, so he’s basically putting his trust in me that he won’t get smoked from behind. Just something about that feeling of knowing my team and quarterback has placed their trust in me to protect that blindside felt great. It felt like I was the big brother protecting the little brother.”

Now that’s he made a name for himself as one of the top U Sports offensive linemen in the country, Manu is setting his sights on the big leagues.

“My long term goal for football is to hopefully go pro, whether that’s CFL or NFL.”

The next opportunity to watch Manu in action will be on Sept. 16 when the UBC Thunderbirds go up against the Manitoba Bisons in Winnipeg.

