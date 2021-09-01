Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Langley. (MLJ/Special to The News)

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Langley. (MLJ/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows golfer second in junior tour event

Jaden August sitting second in MJT pee wee order of merit

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August took second place after finishing just one stroke back of the pee wee champion in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s G&G Prodigy Series at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley on Aug. 26 and 27.

August, 12, shot rounds of 76 and 73, and stayed close to Vancouver golfer Jim Zhu, who had scores of 77 and 71.

Just shy of 100 junior golfers from across the province took part in the event.

August is second to Zhu in the MJT Order of Merit standings for pee wee boys.

READ ALSO: Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

READ ALSO: Two Burrards players drafted into pro lacrosse

The BC Junior Tour next heads to Richmond to host the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf and Country Club on October 2 and 3. More details can be found at www.maplejt.com.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golfmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Golden goal: Poulin’s OT winner lifts Canada to women’s world hockey championship
Next story
Aurelie Rivard, Greg Stewart win Paralympic gold medals for Canada

Just Posted

Officers investigated the crash scene in the 25400 block of Lougheed Highway, near Spilsbury Street, after one person was airlifted to hospital on Aug. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Maple Ridge

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Langley. (MLJ/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer second in junior tour event

Dr. Adrian Walton is careful about who he sells the drug ivermectin, a livestock dewormer which is not a proven COVID-19 treatment. (Facebook/Dewdney Animal Hospital)
Maple Ridge anti-vaxxers look for livestock dewormer

The community meals were last offered in-person in March 2020. (Black Press Media file)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to bring back their Community Meal Program