Pitt Meadows golfer second in junior tour event

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August took second place after finishing just one stroke back of the pee wee champion in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s G&G Prodigy Series at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley on Aug. 26 and 27.
August, 12, shot rounds of 76 and 73, and stayed close to Vancouver golfer Jim Zhu, who had scores of 77 and 71.
Just shy of 100 junior golfers from across the province took part in the event.
August is second to Zhu in the MJT Order of Merit standings for pee wee boys.
The BC Junior Tour next heads to Richmond to host the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf and Country Club on October 2 and 3. More details can be found at www.maplejt.com.
