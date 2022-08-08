Jaden August of Pitt Meadows is playing incredible golf. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Jaden August of Pitt Meadows is playing incredible golf. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows golfer wins junior tour event

Jaden August takes tournament at Northview

Pitt Meadows junior golfer Jaden August played some amazing golf to win the Bantam boys division of the Odlum Brown Classic event at Surrey’s Northview Golf And Country Club last week.

The latest event on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour was held on Aug. 2-4, and in his three rounds August, 13, put up scores of 66-70-66 to finish the event with a final score of 202, for a 14-under-par score.

“It feels incredible to take the division title,” said August. “My last three holes of the tournament I sunk three birdies, it was a great highlight. I just kept focusing on the process, and things that were in my control.”

He finished the dominant performance with a nine-stroke lead on second place. There were 119 golfers at the tournament, and 30 in the Bantam boys division.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

August is on top of the 2022 MJT Order of Merit standings for bantam boys.

The next event on the junior tour is at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 29 and 30.

