Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows hosts the opening tournament of the MJT 2023 season

Maple Ridge golfer Elsa Wu finished fourth in her category

The 25th season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) got underway at the Golden Eagle Golf Club this week, with more than 80 players from B.C. and Alberta showing up to start the new season.

MJT tournament director Chris Hood said that the windy weather and wet conditions were less than ideal, but were still good enough to get in some good games of golf.

“We were lucky to get the tournament in and, based on the week’s forecast, we dodged a bullet,” said Hood.

RELATED: B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

The tournament featured one local golfer, Elsa Wu, with Maple Ridge resident Cassie Zhiyi Chen also scheduled to participate but was forced to withdraw.

Wu, 13, competed in the U15 girls category, finishing just shy of the top three spots after the two-day tournament.

With a score of 165, Wu managed to snag a fourth-place finish, 14 strokes behind the winner Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon.

The full list of winners across each category were:

• U15 girls – Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon, Vancouver

• 15-19 girls – Zhehui (Hui) Yu, Burnaby

• Peewee boys – Tiger Zhao, Vancouver

• Bantam Boys – Hongzhao (Thomas) Xu, Vancouver

• Juvenile boys – Eric Joo, Coquitlam

• Junior boys – Tristan Jackman, Surrey

The next tournament on the tour will be the 2023 MJT Humber College PGM Classic at University Golf Club in Vancouver, which runs from March 18 to 20.

RELATED: Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks blank Ontario Reign 4-0
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out Everett Silvertips

Just Posted

Rick Medhurst, a member since September, after hearing Jennings give a promotional talk about the men’s shed at the local legion, said it gets him out of the house. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge men’s shed build birdhouses for community causes

ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: ICARS investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosts the opening tournament of the MJT 2023 season

Colin Sharpe, principal of Pitt Meadows Secondary, noted the building had surpassed its best before date. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Building new schools needs to be a bigger priority

Pop-up banner image