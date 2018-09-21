Pitt Meadows loses senior football squad

The Pitt Meadows Marauders varsity football squad was forced to fold on the verge of the high school season.

New coach Frank Paulicelli said the decision came late, because many players who said they would play turned into no-shows at practice.

“There were not enough numbers. We thought we had commitments, but it didn’t come about,” said Paulicelli. “We had names and numbers, but they didn’t ever come out.”

He said football is too physically demanding to run a team with low numbers, and with a lot of Grade 10 players going up against Grade 12s.

“In all fairness, we had to pull the plug,” he said. “There will be some disappointed kids.”

The low numbers brought a transfer issue to light. Two Grade 12 football players who were in Pitt Meadows throughout transferred to other schools in the district to access unique trade programs. Because they were at other schools, for programs not available at Pitt, they were not allowed to play football for their old school.

Paulicelli said the rule is being challenged, and he hopes BC High School Sports will change it.

“A young fellow shouldn’t have to give up sports.”

He expects the senior team will be back next year, noting Pitt Meadows’ junior varsity team is on an upswing.

They had a good controlled scrimmage against the tough Seaquam Seahawks that gave the team a boost in morale, even though they lost on the scoreboard.

“There were some really impressive individual performances there, and it really bolstered their confidence. You would think they had won the game,” he said.

Their confidence was not misplaced. That scrimmage led into a regular season matchup with the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford on Wednesday, and a big 58-0 win for the Marauders.

Nick Succurro ran for three touchdowns, Kai Hussein had two –one on an interception and return, and the other off the rush. Carter Smith ran for two touchdowns, Jorenz Sison had two touchdown receptions on 40 and 15-yard plays, and quarterback Parker McKeeman threw two touchdowns.

Paulicelli said the Pitt linemen controlled line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and linebackers, Cleo Kongolo and Austen Iveson led team in tackles in the shutout.

The Marauders will play an exhibition game in Abbotsford against W.J. Mouat on Wednesday.

“We have a good nucleus of Grade 11s and a good JV team moving up, and I’m looking forward to moving up with that team next year.”