Pitt Meadows pickleball pro captures gold

Pitt Meadows pickleball professional Steve Deakin had a big win.
Team Selkirk’s Deakin, alongside partner Rick Witsken, captured gold in the men’s open doubles division at the 2019 International Indoor Pickleball Championships from March 26-31, at Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia, Washington.
Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and with more than 3.3 million players, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Selkirk Sport is a leading pickleball paddle and accessories brand.