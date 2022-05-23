Pitt Meadows soccer star signs with semi-pro club

Sam Kell will play with North Van entry into new League 1 BC

Pitt Meadows soccer star Sam Kell, seen here in here Douglas College days, continues to progress in her soccer career. (Douglas College/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows woman has signed to play semi-pro soccer with North Vancouver’s Altitude FC.

The club announced that Samantha Kell has signed for their inaugural 2022 season.

Kell was developed with the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club for 12 years, and was a team captain and standout with the Douglas College Royals women’s team. She was a Pacific Western Athletic Association leading scorer and Douglas College Athlete of the Year. She was twice a CCAA All-Canadian and twice a PacWest all-star. She played every position on the field, including keeper.

Her coach noted she is likely the first player in Royals history to have a goal, an assist and a shutout in the same season. She has also been an assistant coach in the program.

Kell has most recently been playing with Venus FC on their Premier team.

Altitude FC is a semi-professional mens and womens soccer club representing the North Shore in a new province-wide league. The club is one of the seven founding member clubs of League1 BC, which is beginning as an elite semi-pro league, and a stepping stone from amateur soccer to the professional ranks. Altitude FC will play in North Van’s Kinsemen Park.

There are other clubs in Langley, Kamloops, Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby and UBC.

