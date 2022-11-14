Tyler O'Neill. (Associated Press photo.)

PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

MOJ on Sports: 27-year-old outfielder just completed fifth MLB season

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Maple Ridge native Tyler O’Neill, currently an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired O’Neill for pitcher Marco Gonzales.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was named Mr. Canada as the nation’s top body builder in 1975.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMLBPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bergeron, Boston Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge announced an acquisition of 4.28 acres of land between the Port Haney Wharf and Kanaka Creek Regional Park on Oct. 26, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge’s waterfront buy will mean parking and safety problems

A fund has been started in Memory of Kitty Carr, seen here on her wedding day, and with husband Paul Carr. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman’s memorial fund helping mothers

Mike Harper captured the view on the approach to the third tee at Meadow Gardens Golf Course during an early cool morning last week. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Chilly morn on the course

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts