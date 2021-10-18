Pride name for all Rep teams under Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association

The new Pride logo will be adopted by all the Rep teams with the Ridge Meadows Minor Softball association. (Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association announced a branding overhaul Sunday.

On Oct. 17, the association announced that starting immediately, all the Rep teams will be under the same banner of Pride. According to the assciation, the decision to move away from “Rage” and “Pride” as different team names, and to have a common name for all levels was to make the transition for players easier and budget-friendly. The association is hoping this move will create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

The association also unveiled a new logo that would be adopted across the board by all the Rep teams, moving forward.

“In an effort to create a more inclusive and supportive environment, all Rep Teams will adopt the same name: Pride and new logo, as seen below. Our goal is to unify players and make it easier (and less costly) for players who move between divisions. We will work with all rep teams individually, to ensure the transition is smooth and efficient. Jerseys can be replaced as needed or wanted,” said an announcement from the association.

Older teams with the Rage name can be grandfathered out, according to the association and the house teams would continue to pick their names as always.

