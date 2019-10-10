Human and animal athletes of the PBR return to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 19. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Professional Bull Riders Canada returns to Abbotsford on Oct. 19

Riders, bulls ready to hit the stage at Abbotsford Centre later this month

The Professional Bull Riders are back in Abbotsford on Oct. 19.

PBR returns to the Abbotsford Centre for the fourth time in as many years, as the Monster Energy Tour bucks back into town.

The tour regularly features Canada’s elite riders, alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the highest-ranked bucking bulls from across the nation. Fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the riders face off against their 2,000-pound opponents.

In 2018, Saskatchewan’s Jared Parsonage went a perfect two-for-two in the Fraser Valley to capture his first victory on the tour. That victory propelled Parsonage from sixth to fourth in the national standings. While he finished the season fourth in Canada, he once again finds himself in contention for this year’s title, currently sitting atop the Canadian national standings.

Historically, the Abbotsford event has played a crucial role in shaping the national title race. In 2017, as the final regular-season event of the year, young-gun Lonnie West from Alberta went a perfect two-for-two to capture his first PBR event win. The victory propelled West from 10th to fifth in the national standings, where he concluded the year ranked fourth in one of the tightest races for the PBR Canada title in recent history.

The bull riding action begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, and all riders will attempt one bull each in round one. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

In addition to competing for points towards the Canadian national standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite PBR Unleash The Beast. As part of the tour, riders have the opportunity to earn increased world points, with the event winner netting 170 world points.

The 2019 slate of events marks the fourth season for the tour as a unified competitive series traveling across the country. The Abbotsford stop will be the eighth event on the 2019 Monster Energy Tour schedule.

Prior to arriving in Abbotsford, the nation’s premier series will visit the likes of Winnipeg, Calgary and Halifax, with all roads culminating with the PBR Monster Energy Canadian Finals, in Saskatoon on Nov. 22 to 23 when the 2019 PBR Canada Champion will be crowned.

For more, visit pbrcanada.com.

Previous story
Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit near Upper Maple Ridge Park

Fern Crescent blocked briefly near 236th

MP candidates clash in Maple Ridge

Face questions about the economy, debt, immigration and house prices

UPDATE: Liberals rally troops in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stops in at campaign office

Mat Program not on this winter in Maple Ridge

May not be the need with modular housing up

Maple Ridge studio at largest exhibition for artists with disabilities

INCLUSION Art Show and Sale takes place Oct. 10

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeated raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Port Mann Bridge traffic jumped by 60% over 5 years: transportation ministry

Traffic on Pattullo Bridge has dropped by 17%, TransLink says

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read