Ridge club to host Pentathlon provincials

The multi-event competitors with Golden Ears Athletics will have home field advantage this summer, as the club hosts the junior development pentathlon provincials.

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Golden Ears Athletics track and field club will be hosting the junior development pentathlon championships this summer, B.C. Athletics announced this week.

The event will be held at Maple Ridge Secondary on July 13, 2019. The JD track and field championship will be hosted by Ocean Athletics of Surrey on July 19-21.

“We are excited about the opportunity and are looking forward to hosting another great event,” said Derrick Stevenson, president of Golden Ears Athletics.

Golden Ears Athletics and Ocean Athletics are both experienced event hosts, having most recently hosted junior development championships in 2017.

“The 2017 pentathlon and track and field championships were fun-filled weekends that saw young athletes put forth their best efforts on the track and in the field. We are thrilled to once again award these championships to these host organizations,” said Chris Winter, technical manager for track and field at BC Athletics.

“With the championships occurring on consecutive weekends, there is the opportunity for out-of-town families to spend a week vacationing and exploring the Lower Mainland, while taking part in both championships.”

The JD Track and Field Championships will be held at South Surrey Athletic Park. More information about these championships will be posted to the BC Athletics Calendar as they become available at: www.bcathletics.org/CalendarResults/.