The multi-event competitors with Golden Ears Athletics will have home field advantage this summer, as the club hosts the junior development pentathlon provincials.

Ridge club to host Pentathlon provincials

Golden Ears Athletics track and field club to stage events at MRSS

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Golden Ears Athletics track and field club will be hosting the junior development pentathlon championships this summer, B.C. Athletics announced this week.

The event will be held at Maple Ridge Secondary on July 13, 2019. The JD track and field championship will be hosted by Ocean Athletics of Surrey on July 19-21.

“We are excited about the opportunity and are looking forward to hosting another great event,” said Derrick Stevenson, president of Golden Ears Athletics.

Golden Ears Athletics and Ocean Athletics are both experienced event hosts, having most recently hosted junior development championships in 2017.

“The 2017 pentathlon and track and field championships were fun-filled weekends that saw young athletes put forth their best efforts on the track and in the field. We are thrilled to once again award these championships to these host organizations,” said Chris Winter, technical manager for track and field at BC Athletics.

“With the championships occurring on consecutive weekends, there is the opportunity for out-of-town families to spend a week vacationing and exploring the Lower Mainland, while taking part in both championships.”

The JD Track and Field Championships will be held at South Surrey Athletic Park. More information about these championships will be posted to the BC Athletics Calendar as they become available at: www.bcathletics.org/CalendarResults/.

Previous story
Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Just Posted

UPDATE: Road re-opens after soggy night hits Maple Ridge

224th closed at 132nd Avenue for a few hours Friday

UPDATE: ‘Police officer saved my son’s life’

Father of teen found unconscious at SRT on Halloween speaks out.

New docs in Maple Ridge help ease shortage

Six physicians now taking on new patients

Letter: ‘PR is too complicated for most’

Editor, The News: Re: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements. On the contrary… Continue reading

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

Meadow Ridge Knights finish season strong

Host playoff games Saturday in Maple Ridge

Ridge club to host Pentathlon provincials

Golden Ears Athletics track and field club to stage events at MRSS

B.C. Premier’s Awards to civil servants who were key in 2017 flood, fire relief

The premier’s office says staff at the centre demonstrated outstanding performance, teamwork and dedication to public safety during both emergencies.

B.C. Liberals file conflict complaint against David Eby

NDP changing recall rules as campaigns to remove MLAs set to start

Most Read