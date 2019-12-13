Ridge kid teeing up a university golf career

JP Kahlert of Maple Ridge signed to attend UBC and play for the Thunderbirds golf team. (Contributed)

JP Kahlert of Maple Ridge has signed with the UBC Thunderbirds men’s golf program, which described its new signing as adding “another exciting young piece to the roster.”

The Thomas Haney Secondary Grade 12 student will be studying applied science at UBC, just as many of his family members did before him.

“I have quite a history of engineering here, my dad and grandpa and great-uncle all studied engineering here so I decided to take on the challenge,” said Kahlert.

Hew saw the opportunity to excel both on the course and in the classroom.

“UBC is one of the best golf programs in Canada. I love the players and the team, they’re awesome. I’m excited to be here and develop my game and play against the very best.”

His new coach is optimistic that his new recruit will make an impact.

“JP is one of those guys who I think will step in and play right away for us as a freshman,” said head coach Chris MacDonald. “He’s a really talented ball-striker, which is so important now in the college game. He’s very consistent off the tee and has a lot of ball speed, so we’re really excited to introduce him.”

An avid golfer since he could walk, Kahlert already has many accomplishments to his name, including a win at the 2019 Canadian Junior Golf Association B.C. Junior Open held at the Chilliwack Golf Club back in April.

Kahlert also took silver at the 2018 BC Summer Games, and earned first at the 2018 MJT PGA of BC Odlum Brown Classic at Northview Golf and Country Club.

On the national stage, Kahlert has also demonstrated tremendous potential with two eighth-place finishes in 2019, while also qualifying for two Canadian Junior tournaments.

Kahlert will join the T-Birds in the fall of 2020, when UBC will look to defend their Canada West championship title.

