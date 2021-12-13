(Special to The News).

(Special to The News).

Ridge Meadows Flames beat Knights, lose to Jets

Host Mission City Outlaws Friday at Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames had a win and a loss over the weekend, as they beat the Surrey Knights 8-2 on Friday, but lost to the Chilliwack Jets 2-1 on Sunday.

In Friday’s home date, Jack Steffens had a five-point game to lead the Flames attack. The outburst of offence – a goal and four assists – makes the Coquitlam resident a point-a-game player after 25 contests this year.

Defenceman Matthew Tyszka and forwards Brenchan Chabot and Ryan Denney each had two goals, and Craig Schouten also scored.

The Flames lost 2-1 in Sardis, despite outshooting Chilliwack 44-40.

Ryan Denney had the lone goal for the Flames, scored on the power play assisted by Nic Amsler and Nic Yu.

Rookie goaltender Cameron Connelly had his record drop to 10-4 on the season, despite making 38 saves on 40 shots, and boosting his save percentage to 0.918 on the year. His stats put him among the top four goaltenders in the league this season.

READ ALSO: Blue Bombers defeat Tiger-Cats 33-25 in OT thriller to win 108th Grey Cup

After the weekend, the Flames are still in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference, with a record of 18 wins, seven losses, a shootout loss and an overtime loss.

On Friday night, the Flames host the Mission City Outlaws, who beat the conference leading Langley Trappers 4-1 on Wednesday. That game will go at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

READ ALSO: Canucks extend win streak to 4 under new coach Boudreau with 2-1 victory over Carolina

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
New president Jim Rutherford embracing challenge of revamping Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

(Special to The News).
Ridge Meadows Flames beat Knights, lose to Jets

Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for council to provide direct and ongoing feedback to government on priorities and policies that matter to youth. (Government of B.C./Special to The News)
Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for inaugural B.C. youth council

Megan Kinnee, 19, of Maple Ridge was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)
Rider convicted in 2018 fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford that killed Maple Ridge woman

A horse nicknamed Rambo by its rescuers is walked along a forest service road to a waiting trailer. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman helps rescue horse discovered alone by Twenty Mile Bay