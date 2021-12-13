Ridge Meadows Flames beat Knights, lose to Jets

The Ridge Meadows Flames had a win and a loss over the weekend, as they beat the Surrey Knights 8-2 on Friday, but lost to the Chilliwack Jets 2-1 on Sunday.

In Friday’s home date, Jack Steffens had a five-point game to lead the Flames attack. The outburst of offence – a goal and four assists – makes the Coquitlam resident a point-a-game player after 25 contests this year.

Defenceman Matthew Tyszka and forwards Brenchan Chabot and Ryan Denney each had two goals, and Craig Schouten also scored.

The Flames lost 2-1 in Sardis, despite outshooting Chilliwack 44-40.

Ryan Denney had the lone goal for the Flames, scored on the power play assisted by Nic Amsler and Nic Yu.

Rookie goaltender Cameron Connelly had his record drop to 10-4 on the season, despite making 38 saves on 40 shots, and boosting his save percentage to 0.918 on the year. His stats put him among the top four goaltenders in the league this season.

After the weekend, the Flames are still in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference, with a record of 18 wins, seven losses, a shootout loss and an overtime loss.

On Friday night, the Flames host the Mission City Outlaws, who beat the conference leading Langley Trappers 4-1 on Wednesday. That game will go at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.