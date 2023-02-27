Ridge Meadows Flames take a 2-1 series lead over Mission

Junior Bs will be back at Cam Neely Arena this Friday for game five

The Ridge Meadows Flames have a lead of two wins to one in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Mission Outlaws.

The Flames needed a dramatic overtime victory on Saturday night to get the upper hand in the series. The Maple Ridge Junior Bs battled back from being down 4-0 after the first period to take the game 5-4 in double overtime. Cohen Muc scored the game-winning goal.

The Flames took the first game of the first-round Pacific Junior Hockey League series on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win, but lost the second game on Friday night 3-1. Theo Kochan scored the only goal for the Flames.

On Friday, former Flame and Maple Ridge product Cole Moffat was the second star of the game for Mission, as he had a goal and an assist. The first star was goaltender Brian Dale, who stopped 37 of 38 shots.

The first two games were played at Cam Neely Arena, in Maple Ridge, then the series shifted to Mission on Saturday night.

Trailing by four after the first period, the Flames got a pair of power play goals from Kochan, both assisted by Jakob Loewen. Owen Thibodeau and Samuel Allen also scored as the Flames forced the game into overtime.

The Flames will be back in action in Mission on Feb. 28, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

They will be back in Maple Ridge for Game five on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

Elsewhere in the PJHL playoffs, there is an upset in the making as the Chilliwack Jets have taken a 3-1 series lead on the conference champion Langley Trappers. Chilliwack held Langley to just two goals through their first three games, before finally surrendering a 3-0 loss on Sunday. They meet again on Monday, Feb. 27.