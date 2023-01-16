Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly has 17 wins this season, tied for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly has 17 wins this season, tied for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames take two out of three in past week

Host Aldergrove Kodiaks Jan. 20 at Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames took two out of three games in the past week, and five out of their past six in 2023.

The Junior B club has taken 11 out of a possible 12 points this month.

Sunday the Flames beat the Chilliwack Jets 6-3, on Friday lost to the White Rock Whalers 4-3 in overtime, and they blasted the Aldergrove Kodiaks 4-0 on Wednesday.

Facing Chilliwack in Sardis, the Flames had scored four goals before the game was 15 minutes old, and outshot the Jets 45-18.

Zack Lagrange and David Stepputat each had a goal and two assists, and were the game’s first and second stars respectively.

Rookie Theo Kochan had two goals, giving him 32 on the season. His 61 points in just 38 games leads the Flames, and is second in rookie scoring in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Lincoln Edwards a goal and an assist, and captain Jordan Kujala also scored.

READ ALSO: Canucks’ fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

On home ice on Friday, Jakob Loewen had a goal and an assist, Jack Foster scored, and Linden Perry got a late goal to send the game into overtime, allowing the Flames to salvage a point. Loewen is also among the top 10 in rookie scoring, tops among those listed as defencemen, and has 11 goals and 34 points in 34 games.

Adam Winters earned the shutout on Wednesday against Aldergrove, as he was perfect on 21 shots.

Pierce Whyte and Stepputat each had a goal and an assist, while Foster and Perry also scored.

The Flames will host the Kodiaks for a rematch on Jan. 20 at Cam Neely Arnea. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: First-timers Team Gauthier win 2023 BC championships in Chilliwack

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers
Next story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly has 17 wins this season, tied for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take two out of three in past week

The Starfish Pack Program helps feed hungry students on the weekend whose families are financially struggling. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge student charity keeps doors open after huge wave of community support

7-True Coffee will be hosting the Business After Hours Networking Social on Feb. 2, 2023. (Shop Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Chamber of commerce hosts Maple Ridge networking event

Grant Narrows was closed to the public for two months in 2020, after Katzie Development Limited Partnership stopped site operation due to liability issues. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Operators for Grant Narrows area in Pitt Meadows found