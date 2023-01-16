Ridge Meadows Flames take two out of three in past week

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly has 17 wins this season, tied for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames took two out of three games in the past week, and five out of their past six in 2023.

The Junior B club has taken 11 out of a possible 12 points this month.

Sunday the Flames beat the Chilliwack Jets 6-3, on Friday lost to the White Rock Whalers 4-3 in overtime, and they blasted the Aldergrove Kodiaks 4-0 on Wednesday.

Facing Chilliwack in Sardis, the Flames had scored four goals before the game was 15 minutes old, and outshot the Jets 45-18.

Zack Lagrange and David Stepputat each had a goal and two assists, and were the game’s first and second stars respectively.

6-3 win in Chilliwack!

The hard hat winner is David Stepputat!

With 🚨🚨+🍎

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O6gD9KBpbD — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) January 16, 2023

Rookie Theo Kochan had two goals, giving him 32 on the season. His 61 points in just 38 games leads the Flames, and is second in rookie scoring in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Lincoln Edwards a goal and an assist, and captain Jordan Kujala also scored.

On home ice on Friday, Jakob Loewen had a goal and an assist, Jack Foster scored, and Linden Perry got a late goal to send the game into overtime, allowing the Flames to salvage a point. Loewen is also among the top 10 in rookie scoring, tops among those listed as defencemen, and has 11 goals and 34 points in 34 games.

Adam Winters earned the shutout on Wednesday against Aldergrove, as he was perfect on 21 shots.

Pierce Whyte and Stepputat each had a goal and an assist, while Foster and Perry also scored.

Another day, another BCHL AP ANNOUNCEMENT:

We are proud to announce that 16yr old Dman Brandon Osborne has secured a @BCHockeyLeague AP position with the @SurreyEagles !

Brandon is now the 6th athlete from our team to secure a #BCHL AP position!

Congratulations Brandon!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/akzpAiBaVG — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) January 14, 2023

The Flames will host the Kodiaks for a rematch on Jan. 20 at Cam Neely Arnea. Game time is 7:30 p.m.