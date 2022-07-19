Ridge Meadows Royals on to bantam provincials

The tourney champion pee wee squad. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Baseball has been celebrating some successes early in the summer.

The Pee Wee AAA Royals took gold in the Valley of Champions tournament in Kelowna over the weekend.

The Bantam AAA Royals advanced to the BC Minor Baseball Provincials Final Four, which is coming up this weekend in Chilliwack.

The weekend of July 9 and 10, the Royals hosted their own Rumble in the Ridge Tournament, and the hometown team took silver medals in both the U13 and U8 Super seven divisions.

