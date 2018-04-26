Star players come out for Hockey for Humboldt

Charity game in Maple Ridge on Friday

Rosters are set for Friday night’s charity hockey game to benefit the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

It will be firefighters and first responders against Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey alumni, and people who have been around the game in Maple Ridge will recognize many of the names.

“We’ve got a good roster for both teams, and it’s going to be competitive,” said event organizer Andrew Henderson.

Examples are defenceman Dalton Yorke who played four seasons in the Western Hockey League and is now playing professional hockey in Germany with the Frankfurt Lions, or Cody Campbell who played in the BCHL, U.S. college hockey, and is now a high-scoring foreward with Angers in the professional league in France.

The rosters are:

RMMHA Alumni

Name, jersey number, grad year

Liam McCloskey “C”, 43, 2013

Andrew Hendrson, 74, 2015

Brady Szabados, 4, 2016

Dalton Yorke, 5, 2011

Shawn Pollok, 10, 1999

Liam Evenson, 12, 2013

Brett Didyk, 16, 2012

Parker Colley, 17, 2011

Ev Papadatos, 19,1999

Dryden Michaud, 21, 2013

Brenden Vogt, 24, 2012

Connor Redmond, 25, 2013

Luke Allard, 27, 2015

Kaleb Betts, 28, 1999

Ian Macdonald, 44, 2015

Cody Campbell, 50, 2005

Chad Betts, 54, 2001

Luke Betts, 88, 2004

Colton Nikiforuk, 91, 2017

BC First Responders

Rob Christenson, 30, Maple Ridge Fire

Scott Rollins, 35, Vancouver PD

Marin Hak, 5, BC Corrections

Mark Davies, 8, Pitt Meadows Fire

Seb Baski, 9, Maple Ridge Fire

Brad Young, 10, Vancouver Fire

Dayne Michaud, 11, Maple Ridge Fire

Dan Walton”C”, 13, Burnaby Fire

Mike Legg, 15, Burnaby Fire

Rhys Carmichael, 16, Maple Ridge Fire

Boston Colley, 18, Pitt Meadows Fire

Joel Hamilton, 21, Poco Fire

Wyatt Coupland, 22, Pitt Meadows Fire

AJ Begg, 26, Vancouver Fire

Jeff McBride, 27, Burnaby Fire

Kelly Meredith, 28, Burnaby Fire

Behn Olsen, 33, Surrey Fire

Neil Clark, 41, First Aid Attendant

Dale Lupul, 44, Burnaby Fire

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Planet Ice, and afterward there will be a pub night fundraiser upstairs at the Break Away Bar and Grill.

There will be admission by donation, a 50/50, charity basket raffles, huck-a-puck contests and more. Prizes include a one-hour poker lesson with Canadian pro Daniel Negreanu, who was ranked the best poker player of the decade in 2014, and multiple gift cards from local businesses.

Previous story
Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo
Next story
Ronning leaving Giant legacy behind

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read