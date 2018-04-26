Star players come out for Hockey for Humboldt

Rosters are set for Friday night’s charity hockey game to benefit the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.
It will be firefighters and first responders against Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey alumni, and people who have been around the game in Maple Ridge will recognize many of the names.
“We’ve got a good roster for both teams, and it’s going to be competitive,” said event organizer Andrew Henderson.
Examples are defenceman Dalton Yorke who played four seasons in the Western Hockey League and is now playing professional hockey in Germany with the Frankfurt Lions, or Cody Campbell who played in the BCHL, U.S. college hockey, and is now a high-scoring foreward with Angers in the professional league in France.
The rosters are:
RMMHA Alumni
Name, jersey number, grad year
Liam McCloskey “C”, 43, 2013
Andrew Hendrson, 74, 2015
Brady Szabados, 4, 2016
Dalton Yorke, 5, 2011
Shawn Pollok, 10, 1999
Liam Evenson, 12, 2013
Brett Didyk, 16, 2012
Parker Colley, 17, 2011
Ev Papadatos, 19,1999
Dryden Michaud, 21, 2013
Brenden Vogt, 24, 2012
Connor Redmond, 25, 2013
Luke Allard, 27, 2015
Kaleb Betts, 28, 1999
Ian Macdonald, 44, 2015
Cody Campbell, 50, 2005
Chad Betts, 54, 2001
Luke Betts, 88, 2004
Colton Nikiforuk, 91, 2017
BC First Responders
Rob Christenson, 30, Maple Ridge Fire
Scott Rollins, 35, Vancouver PD
Marin Hak, 5, BC Corrections
Mark Davies, 8, Pitt Meadows Fire
Seb Baski, 9, Maple Ridge Fire
Brad Young, 10, Vancouver Fire
Dayne Michaud, 11, Maple Ridge Fire
Dan Walton”C”, 13, Burnaby Fire
Mike Legg, 15, Burnaby Fire
Rhys Carmichael, 16, Maple Ridge Fire
Boston Colley, 18, Pitt Meadows Fire
Joel Hamilton, 21, Poco Fire
Wyatt Coupland, 22, Pitt Meadows Fire
AJ Begg, 26, Vancouver Fire
Jeff McBride, 27, Burnaby Fire
Kelly Meredith, 28, Burnaby Fire
Behn Olsen, 33, Surrey Fire
Neil Clark, 41, First Aid Attendant
Dale Lupul, 44, Burnaby Fire
The game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Planet Ice, and afterward there will be a pub night fundraiser upstairs at the Break Away Bar and Grill.
There will be admission by donation, a 50/50, charity basket raffles, huck-a-puck contests and more. Prizes include a one-hour poker lesson with Canadian pro Daniel Negreanu, who was ranked the best poker player of the decade in 2014, and multiple gift cards from local businesses.