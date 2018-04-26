Star players come out for Hockey for Humboldt

Rosters are set for Friday night’s charity hockey game to benefit the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

It will be firefighters and first responders against Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey alumni, and people who have been around the game in Maple Ridge will recognize many of the names.

“We’ve got a good roster for both teams, and it’s going to be competitive,” said event organizer Andrew Henderson.

Examples are defenceman Dalton Yorke who played four seasons in the Western Hockey League and is now playing professional hockey in Germany with the Frankfurt Lions, or Cody Campbell who played in the BCHL, U.S. college hockey, and is now a high-scoring foreward with Angers in the professional league in France.

The rosters are:

RMMHA Alumni

Name, jersey number, grad year

Liam McCloskey “C”, 43, 2013

Andrew Hendrson, 74, 2015

Brady Szabados, 4, 2016

Dalton Yorke, 5, 2011

Shawn Pollok, 10, 1999

Liam Evenson, 12, 2013

Brett Didyk, 16, 2012

Parker Colley, 17, 2011

Ev Papadatos, 19,1999

Dryden Michaud, 21, 2013

Brenden Vogt, 24, 2012

Connor Redmond, 25, 2013

Luke Allard, 27, 2015

Kaleb Betts, 28, 1999

Ian Macdonald, 44, 2015

Cody Campbell, 50, 2005

Chad Betts, 54, 2001

Luke Betts, 88, 2004

Colton Nikiforuk, 91, 2017

BC First Responders

Rob Christenson, 30, Maple Ridge Fire

Scott Rollins, 35, Vancouver PD

Marin Hak, 5, BC Corrections

Mark Davies, 8, Pitt Meadows Fire

Seb Baski, 9, Maple Ridge Fire

Brad Young, 10, Vancouver Fire

Dayne Michaud, 11, Maple Ridge Fire

Dan Walton”C”, 13, Burnaby Fire

Mike Legg, 15, Burnaby Fire

Rhys Carmichael, 16, Maple Ridge Fire

Boston Colley, 18, Pitt Meadows Fire

Joel Hamilton, 21, Poco Fire

Wyatt Coupland, 22, Pitt Meadows Fire

AJ Begg, 26, Vancouver Fire

Jeff McBride, 27, Burnaby Fire

Kelly Meredith, 28, Burnaby Fire

Behn Olsen, 33, Surrey Fire

Neil Clark, 41, First Aid Attendant

Dale Lupul, 44, Burnaby Fire

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. at Planet Ice, and afterward there will be a pub night fundraiser upstairs at the Break Away Bar and Grill.

There will be admission by donation, a 50/50, charity basket raffles, huck-a-puck contests and more. Prizes include a one-hour poker lesson with Canadian pro Daniel Negreanu, who was ranked the best poker player of the decade in 2014, and multiple gift cards from local businesses.