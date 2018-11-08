The Ridge Meadows Knights Atoms were eliminated by the Abbotsford Falcons, but three of the association’s teams are in playoff action again this weekend.

Three Knights teams playing for championships

Meadow Ridge association enjoying strong season in community football

As the Community football playoffs continue this weekend, there will be three teams from the Ridge Meadows Knights association in post-season action on this weekend.

On Sunday, the Knights Bantams, who play in the Vancouver Mainland Football League, will play in the league championship game against Westside Warriors. That game goes as Carnarvon Park in Vancouver at at 12:45 p.m.. The winner will then travel to Kamloops next Sunday for the provincial championships.

The Knights do not have a midget team this year, but many players in that division from the association have joined the North Langley Kodiaks. They played at SRT on Saturday, beating the Victoria Spartans 21-1 and were declared VMFL champions. They are still playing regular season football this weekend, but have clinched the league title already.

On Saturday, at Townsend Park in Chilliwack, the Knights pee wees and junior bantams will both play for the championship of the Valley Community Football League. The pee wees will take on the Abbotsford Falcons Black team, and the JBs will face the North Langley Bears.

