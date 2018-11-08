(Contributed) Curtis Farnsworth, who plays high school football for the SRT Titans, has been selected to play in the Border Bowl game.

Titan chosen to play in Border Bowl game

Curtis Farnworth also named a high school all-star

Maple Ridge football player Curtis Farnworth has been named to play in the prestigious ABC Border Bowl game between Team B.C. and Team Alberta.

Farnworth is six-foot-two, 250 pounds and plays defensive end and offensive line.

The game will be played Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Exhibition Park in Chilliwack.

“Curtis has played for me for the last three seasons. He has been a pleasure to work with,” said Titans coach Mark Bailey.

“He works hard on and off the field, and buys into the processes associated with being a great football player. His work ethic is fierce, and he’s always looking for ways to improve himself,” he said. “In addition, he leads with his peers and constantly looks for ways to contribute to other teammates’ progressions. I know that Curtis has been very focused on his academics, as of late, and he has college football aspirations. I am currently utilizing my networks to see what opportunities may fit well with Curtis.”

Bailey noted that during the past off season, Farnworth was making tremendous strides in the weight room and on the field with his speed training. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious back injury, and that shifted his focus to rehabilitation.

“At one point, Curtis wasn’t sure if he was even going to play again,” said the coach. “However, he fought through adversity and put in the work to get back to where he needed to be to compete in his senior year at SRT.”

He was recently selected as a AA Eastern Conference all-star, along with two other team mates – linebackers Brock Pelwecki and Kyle Halverson.

Pelwecki is the only SRT Titan to receive this honour twice.

They are invited to the B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association All-Star Awards banquet, which will take place on Nov. 27 in Vancouver, in conjunction with the B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association Championship playoffs.

Guests will be Giulio Caravatta, who played eight seasons with the B.C. Lions and is now a radio analyst, and Bob ‘The Moj’ Marjanovich, a radio personality, former college football player and onetime coach of the UBC Thunderbirds.

• The Pitt Meadows Marauders will take on the John Barsby Bulldogs in Nanaimo in the AA junior varsity quarter-finals on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

