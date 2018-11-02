Two at the top of Haney Masters Curling

Earl King and Bud Livesey continued to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, recording narrow victories in Haney Masters’ Curling League action.

King’s rink waited until the final end to keep their unbeaten string alive, as they defeated the Andy Ferguson rink of Don Svelander, John Jacobs and Jack Duffy 6-3. Using the consistent curling of Eric Holler, Chuck Lilley and Glenn Shipp, King’s group have extended their undefeated streak to 11 games at the Golden Ears Winter Club in Maple Ridge.

Livesey also pulled off a narrow 8-7 win to remain just two points back defeating Peter Koehler on his last rock.

Koehler, along with third Al Stimson, second Will Menkveld and lead Bruce Festing, almost pulled off the upset, only to have Livesey complete a takeout for the win.