Two Maple Ridge athletes selected Players of the Week in the PJHL

Jack Foster and Tom Williams of Maple Ridge were Players of the Week in the PJHL. (PJHL/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge residents were selected as Players of the Week in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Ridge Meadows Flames’ own Jack Foster had two goals and two assists in a pair of games for the week ending Sept. 25.

Foster, who is from Maple Ridge, scored shorthanded and added two assists in the Flames 4-1 home win over the Chilliwack Jets. Then he led a comeback win at Port Moody, as he scored in the third period, and sparked a 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Abbotsford Pilot Tom Williams is from Maple Ridge, and played 21 games with his hometown team last season. Williams had two goals and three assists in two games. He had a helper in a 4-2 loss to the Surrey Knights, , then had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win over the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Brayden Sinclair of the Delta Ice Hawks shares the Player of the Week honours, with a goal and five points in two games.

Foster and Williams were to clash on Friday night in Abbotsford, as the Flames were on the road this weekend.

Their next home game will be against the Wolf Pack on Oct. 7 at Cam Neely Arena.