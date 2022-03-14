Two Maple Ridge teams compete at basketball provincials

The Meadowridge Gryphons senior boys basketball team won two and lost two at the provincials. (Special to The News)

The Meadowridge School Gryphons won two games and lost two at the BC High School Boys Provincial Championships which wrapped up on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Gryphons had a tough start in the single A tournament, losing to Barrier 68-66 on a late basket.

Arjun Herar led Meadowridge with 29 points, Marcus Hui scored 16 and Zhiar Atthari 12 points.

Their next game featured locked-down defence in a 53-34 win over Northside Christian.

Herar dominated the game with 31 points. The contest was still close at the half, with Maple Ridge up 23-19, but then Herar scored 15 in the third quarter to blow it open.

The King David Lions of Vancouver beat Meadowridge 74-46 in their third game. Hui led the Gryphons with 18 points, and Herar scored 17.

The Gryphons finished the tournament on Saturday morning by beating Fort St. James by a score of 76-58. Herar again led the scoring with 30, Hui 16 and Aaqeel Kassam 10.

The single A champions were Unity Christian.

In double A action, Maple Ridge’s Samuel Robertson Technical Titans faced top-seeded King George of Surrey in their opening game, and suffered a 68-31 loss, but then settled down to play three much closer games at the tournament.

Erik Law scored 16 and Joel Blanco 13 in the opener.

Their second game on Thurday was a 68-58 loss to Langley Christian. Law led his team with 22 points, while Nick Hutchinson scored 10.

Their third game was a 60-55 loss to J.L. Crowe of Trail, as Law scored 29, and Goody De la Cruz was second in team scoring with eight.

And in their last game, they lost 70-64 against Oliver’s Southern Okanagan. Law put up 25 points, Hutchinson hit three treys and tallied 15 points and Ben Lesire scored 10.

The double A championship saw the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops beat Victoria’s Lambrick Park 73-71.

