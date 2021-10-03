Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, February 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, February 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks sign stars Pettersson, Hughes to multi-year contracts

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Vancouver Canucks have officially signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts.

Pettersson signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The Canucks announced the deals Sunday.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vancouver’s general manager Jim Benning said ahead of camp that he’d been working on deals for the duo for months and was disappointed they wouldn’t be there for the beginning.

“I don’t think we’re that far apart. But these are complex and unique deals,” he said. “These are two good, young players who are an important part of our group so we’re going to continue to work with (their agents) until we get something finished.”

Pettersson, a native of Sundsvall, Sweden, was picked fifth overall by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL entry draft and wasted little time making his impact on the league.

He put up 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in his first season and won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s rookie of the year.

Pettersson had a solid sophomore campaign in the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 campaign, tallying another 66 points (27 goals and 39 assists) before adding another seven goals and 11 assists in 17 playoff games.

The Canucks selected Hughes seventh overall in the 2018 draft and the American blue liner registered 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in his rookie campaign in 2019-20. He was runner-up for the Calder that year.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

vancouver canucks

Previous story
Giants open regular season with 5-0 win over Victoria

Just Posted

William Kobayashi spent many a summer afternoon fishing in Kanaka Creek, near his family’s Albion home. The 11-year-old avid fisherman pulled a few large mouth bass out of the waters near Kanaka Elementary, among other fish. “I have a few pics to prove it,” said his father, Elijah, “Cuz from what I can tell there is no record or history of large mouth bass being in Kanaka.” (Elijah Kobayashi/Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka

Is it possible film inspired some carving out old stumps in Golden Ears Provincial and UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Parks, or the other way around. Ron Paley shared a number of pictures taken during a four-hour hike, including several that resembled the tree-like Ents species from J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. Paley, who was joined on the trek by Chris and Luna, recently travelled the Incline Trail on Alouette Mountain through to the Whisky Creek and Memorial Trails. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Eyes in the forest

Joe Keno shared a picture recently taken of the sun setting as seen from the Pitt River, at Kennedy Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning skies from Kennedy Road

A thank you was posted on a decorated pole in downtown Maple Ridge, to express appreciation for the uPlan’s special efforts in recognizing grads. (Special to The News)
COMMUNITY NETWORK: Youth learning the rewards of volunteering