Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to six

For a second straight night the G-Men took down a division leader. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Giants erased three different deficits en route to a 6-5 victory in Everett. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have taken down division leaders in back-to-back nights.

Saturday night, Dec. 4, in Everett, WA the Langley-based Giants earned their sixth straight win, and their fifth straight victory on the road thanks to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Everett Silvertips.

“5 is luck, 6 is a streak” – Mazden Leslie

Giants trailed three different times, including by a 3-1 score at the end of one, but fought their way back each time.

Zack Ostapchuk, Fabian Lysell, Alex Cotton and Justin Sourdif all had three point efforts for Vancouver while Jesper Vikman made 43 saves between the pipes.

It followed their Friday night 3-1 win at home against the Kamloops Blazers.

Matthew Ng scored for Everett just one minute and 54 seconds into the game.

Ty Halaburda answered for the Giants at 6:45. Connor Horning’s original point shot was stopped by Koen MacInnes was stopped, but Halaburda pounced in the rebound and slid a backhander home for his third of the season. Fellow 16-year-old Ethan Semeniuk also assisted.

Ben Hemmerling restored the Everett lead wth a faceoff victory in the Giants zone at 9:12.

Jackson Berezowski extended the Everett lead to 3-1 at 15:28.

Twenty seconds into the second, Ty Thorpe moved the Giants back within one while at four-on-four. Alex Cotton and Evan Toth both assisted.

Fabian Lysell then moved the Giants back even at 10:35 when he finished off a Justin Sourdif rebound from at the left side of the slot. Zack Ostapchuk earned the second helper on Lysell’s ninth goal.

Jackson Berezowski gave Everett their third lead of the night on a breakaway at 12:17.

Just 42 seconds later Alex Cotton raced down the right wing and evened the score for the Giants off a shot from inside the right-wing circle that snuck past the stick of MacInnes. Cotton’s ninth was set up by Justin Sourdif and Fabian Lysell.

On their lone power play opportunity of the game, in the thyird period, the Giants took their first (and final) lead of the night. Zack Ostapchuk parked himself front of the Everett goal and deflected an Alex Cotton point shot home for his fifth goal of the season. Justin Sourdif drew the second assist.

Ostapchuk wasn’t done.

He secured his second of the night and sixth of the season off a power move down the right-wing side of the ice. From there, Ostapchuk maneuvered his way to the front of the Everett net and tucked the puck home. Assists came courtesy of Fabian Lysell and Connor Horning.

Niko Huuhtanen got Everett back within one goal at 15:30 off a low shot from the left-wing circle, but that’s as close as Everett would get. The Giants kept the door shut from there, to secure the 6-5 victory.

Next Giants game is a Wednesday night road tilt in Kamloops against the Blazers at 7 p.m.

