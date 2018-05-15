Vancouver Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston has been named to Costa Rica’s national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June. (via @kwaston88/Twitter)

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

Vancouver Whitecaps’ captain Kendall Waston is set to represent his native Costa Rica at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Costa Rica announced their official 23-man roster on Monday. Waston is set to leave the Whitecaps following their match on May 26 and join his national team in Russia.

“It is a dream come true,” the 30-year-old who grew up in the capital San Jose told Black Press Media.

Waston played a pivotal role for the country during the 2018 qualification for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) with two goals in 13 caps.

He appeared in nine of Costa Rica’s 10 matches, along with his lone two goals in the fifth and final round. He scored a header in the 94th minute to tie Honduras 1-1 in October 2017, and clinched the World Cup berth.

“I am playing for my country,” Waston said. “[In Vancouver,] I play for my club. It is different things, but what does not change is that I always play 100 percent for both teams.”

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Costa Rica placed first in Group D, which included Uruguay, Italy and England.

The country ended up placing the highest it ever has by advancing to the quarter-finals, though falling to the Netherlands in penalties.

Waston said he is unsure if Costa Rica can repeat their 2014 performance.

“We don’t know what we can do. We can try our best to get to that stage.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia on June 14.

Costa Rica will face Serbia on June 17, Brazil on June 22 and Switzerland on June 27 as a member of Group E.

Asked if he was nervous to play second-ranked nation worldwide Brazil, Waston said: “No, it is nice. It is enjoyable.”

Previous story
Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Just Posted

UPDATE: Province to seek injunction after Maple Ridge protesters ignore trespass notices

In order to build supportive housing on Royal Crescent.

Maple Ridge helper, contributor, leader named Citizen of the Year

Psychiatrist pitches in with several community causes

Pets: The mess we make

And those who clean it up.

Maple Ridge student interviews homeless, writes book

Grade 10 Meadowridge student Alice (Yihong) Liu published her book in early March

Maple Ridge on the watch for rising river

Boat ramp closed on Haney wharf until conditions improve

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

B.C. to reimburse docked income assistance to thousands of recipients

Province had incorrectly docked up to $700 from more than 500 people a year

Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling from third-storey window

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the child’s fall

B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman swept away in B.C. river

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

5 to start your day

MP pleads guilty to criminal contempt for pipeline protest, Surrey prepares for floods and more

Most Read