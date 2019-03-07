Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a Major League Soccer Homegrown contract.

The deal keeps the Saskatoon-raised Hasal with the Whitecaps through 2020 and has options for 2021 and 2022.

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016.

Internationally, Hasal had two clean sheets in five starts for Canada at the CONCACAF U-20 championship in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE: New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Hasal becomes the first player signed from the Whitecaps’ U-23 development team. He is the fourth teenage Academy product on the roster, along with Theo Bair, Michael Baldisimo, and Simon Colyn.

“This is an amazing moment, it’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Hasal said in a statement. “This is the main goal that I have had for the past few years, but nothing stops now, this is only the beginning.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2
Next story
As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Just Posted

Current location best for fire hall

Pitt Meadows fire hall will be rebuilt on multiple levels

Teacher who hugged student keeps teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

Letter: Justice, prison reform needed

‘Corrections’ is a misnomer.

Pitch made to sponsor competition course at Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake

Donor wants to give $10,000 to rebuild, in return for naming rights

Pitt Meadows upset in first round at provincials

Marauders lose opener to Arygle 85-69

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

Most Read