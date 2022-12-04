VIDEO: A shootout win for Vancouver Giants against Kamloops Blazers

Goals were freely flowing for both teams at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, Dec. 3, as the Vancouver Giants hosted Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Goals were freely flowing for both teams at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, Dec. 3, as the Vancouver Giants hosted Kamloops Blazers.

Kamloops players opened the scoring, with Daylan Kuefler capitalizing on a two-on-one rush at 1:07, quickly followed by Matthew Seminoff at 1:21 with a bar-down shot from the left circle.

Vancouver Giants’ Jaden Lipinski got a fortunate bounce off his knee to bring the Giants within one at 10:15 into the game on a powerplay.

In the second period, Giants’ Ty Thorpe tied things up with another power play goal at 6:50 on a one-timer from the top of the circle.

Goals were freely flowing for both teams at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, Dec. 3, as the Vancouver Giants hosted Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Logan Bairos brought Kamloops back ahead during four-on-four play with 8:20 remaining in the middle frame.

Then, Thorpe buried his second of the period at the 16:38 mark.

In the third, Caedan Bankier put the Blazers back ahead at 6:31, but just 1:21 later, Giants’ Damian Palmieri tied the game on a scrambled rebound.

Drew Englot restored the Blazer lead on a rebound with 9:22 left in regulation time.

Then, Lipinski buried his second of the night with 1:20 left as the Giants tied it with an empty net.

Zack Ostapchuk got the win in a shootout Saturday night, Dec. 3, as the Vancouver Giants hosted Kamloops Blazers at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to shootout, with Zack Ostapchuk getting the win for the G-Men.

Final Score: Vancouver 6 — Kamloops 5.

Thorpe and Ostapchuk were named first and third stars of the game.

Giants host the Prince George Cougars Sunday afternoon (Dec. 4) at the LEC. Puck drops at 4 p.m.

Purchase a bear at the game to donate during the Vancouver Giants Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss, and

help make a kid's Christmas brighter! All proceeds from teddy bear sales will go back to local communities, and all bears will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau pic.twitter.com/CBcwkFmIwT — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 3, 2022

Vancouver Giants Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss, where fans at Langley Events Centre rain teddy bears down on the ice following the first goal, goes Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Giants host Kelowna Rockets at the LEC.

All proceeds from teddy bear sales will go back to local communities, and all bears will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Game time is 7 p.m.

Last year, an estimated 6,000 toys were collected for the Christmas Bureau.

READ ALSO: A goaltenders duel ends in defeat for Vancouver Giants in Kamloops

READ ALSO: Samuel Honzek named WHL rookie of the month