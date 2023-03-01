VIDEO: Cougars shut out Vancouver Giants

Giants Colton Langkow set up in front of Cougars goalie Tyler Brennan Tuesday night, waiting to get a shot in. Brennan was unbeatable as Prince George blanked Vancouver 6-0 at the CN Centre. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants Mazden Leslie was pursued by Cougars player Zac Funk on Tuesday night, Feb. 28 as Prince George blanked Vancouver 6-0 at the CN Centre. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants centre Kyren Gronick wound up for a shot as Prince George blanked Vancouver 6-0 at the CN Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Both teams were to play again Wednesday. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants couldn’t beat Cougars goalie Tyler Brennan and the Cougars’ power play was clicking as the Langley-based team dropped the first half of a back-to-back up north in Prince George on Tuesday night, Feb. 28 in front of 1,954 at the CN Centre.

Koehn Ziemmer opened the scoring for the Cougars with a power play goal on a one-timer 11:28 into the first.

In the second, Jaxsen Wiebe doubled the lead for Prince George at 13:17 into the middle frame.

With less than a minute to go in the second, Riley Heidt made it 3-0 with another goal on the man-advantage after Giants’ Dylan Anderson was sent off for interference.

Then, Hudson Thornton added to the power play onslaught with a goal of his own after Giants’ Carson Haynes was given two minutes for high sticking, to make it 4-0 just 3:08 into the final period.

Chase Wheatcroft made it 5-0 with 8:04 to go, and with 4:11 left, Caden Brown finished the night with a deflection goal off a net front scramble.

Final: 6-0 win for the Cougars, their fifth win in a row.

In a post-game interview with Sportsnet650, Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio was clearly disappointed.

“Didn’t like our third,” Maglio commented.

“We’re just not getting inside enough. We almost look scared to shoot sometimes. You need to get shots, create a bit of chaos [to score].”

Maglio had praise for netminder Jesper Vikman, especially in the third.

“[Jesper] saw a lot of shots,” Maglio observed.

“He stuck with it. He held in there.”

Cougars outshot the Giants 35 to 22.

Cougars netminder Brennan was named first star of the game for his shutout, his second of the season.

Both teams are back at it again tonight, Wed, Mar 1 at the CN Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Giants next home game is against Victoria Royals on Friday March 3 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

