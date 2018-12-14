VIDEO: Giants winning streak halts against Everett Friday at home in Langley

Following their first loss since November, G-Men hope to regroup and defeat Victoria on Saturday.

Giants fell to the Everett Silvertips on home ice in Langley Friday night by the score of 4-1. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Friday night, at Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Everett Silvertips.

The Silvertips scored all four of their goals in a 6:47 span of the second period while Owen Hardy provided the Giants lone goal late in the third period.

For the Giants (who are sitting 21-7-2-0) it was their first loss since Nov. 18, a span of eight games.

But by comparison, Everett (26-7-1-1) has now gone 13 straight games without a regulation loss (11-0-1-1 in that span).

IN THEIR LAST GAME

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Both teams came out flying in the first period and both starting goaltenders were dialled in.

Silvertips starter Dustin Wolf went 13/13 in the opening frame while Giants netminder Trent Miner turned aside all 10 Everett chances.

The best scoring chance came via Giants defenceman Bowen Byram who hit the crossbar on an early power-play chance.

2nd Period:

At 10:26 of the middle frame Bryce Kindopp snagged the game’s first goal when he picked off the puck at his own blueline and beat Miner on a shorthanded breakaway.

Two minutes and change later Dawson Butt one-timed his sixth of the season past the left leg of Miner to make it 2-0.

Reece Vitelli notched his fourth of the season off a shot from the right-wing circle at 16:32 to make it 3-0 and then under a minute later Kindopp banged home a Conrad Mitchell rebound at 17:23 giving the Silvertips their fourth and final goal of the night.

Shots were 14-12 for Everett in the second, at which point David Tendeck replaced Miner in goal for Vancouver.

3rd Period:

The Giants outshot the Silvertips 13-3 in the final period and would finally get rewarded at 17:44 when Owen Hardy split through the defence, took a Jared Dmytriw pass and blasted his sixth of the season under the glove of Wolf and in, spoiling his shutout bid.

In a quest to restore their winning streak, the Giants are looking for a win in Victoria Saturday night, when the faceoff against the Royals.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Everett 4 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: 38 – 27 Vancouver

• Giants power play: 0/5

• Silvertips Power Play: 0/3 (1 SHG)

• Trent Miner: 19/23 saves for Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 5/5 saves for Vancouver

• Dustin Wolf: 37/38 saves for Everett

• Attendance: 3,866

• The Giants wrap up the season series with Everett with a 2-2 record. The G-Men finish the 2018-19 regular season 1-1 against Everett at home.

• With an assist on Owen Hardy’s goal, Jared Dmytriw extended his point-streak to three straight games. He’s registerd two goals and two assists in that span.

• 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk made his WHL debut Friday for Vancouver. He was selected 12th overall by the Giants in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.

• Hardy led all Giants with seven shots on goal Friday against Everett.

